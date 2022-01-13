Body of man with gunshot wound found in Waipahu business being investigated as possible murder

WAIPAHU, Hawai’i (KHON2) — A business owner was found dead in Waipahu on Thursday morning, and the Honolulu Police Department (HPD) is investigating his death as a possible murder as his family, friends and clients are still reeling from the news.

HPD said officers were sent to Tokuhara Acupuncture on Waipahu Depot Street at around 8 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 13, where they found the body of a 47-year-old man inside with a gunshot wound.

The man was identified by family and friends as Jon Tokuhara, owner of Tokuhara Acupuncture, who had been doing business in Waipahu for over a decade. Sources told KHON2 that his mother had apparently found him lying on the floor with suspicious injuries.

“Upon arrival, EMS was already on scene and located 47-year-old male deceased with what appeared to be gunshot wounds,” said Lt. Deena Thoemmes of the Honolulu Police Department.

KHON2 also spoke with neighbors in the area who said they did not hear anything suspicious. A woman told KHON2 that she was getting treatment on Wednesday night and left Tokuhara Acupuncture around 5:30 p.m., and everything was OK.

“That’s kind of scary. Around here it’s not safe right now. Before it was very safe, nowadays it’s hard to trust anybody anymore — that’s why it’s better to go home early.” Gerry Balcobero, another business owner in the area

Other business owners in the area stated they are not quite sure what to make of this incident, and they are saddened by the loss of one of their own — a small businessman just trying to make a living.

“Nice guy, friendly guy — that’s why I’m so sad that my neighbor, something happened,” said Louie Concepcion, a neighbor in the area.

As investigators continue to piece together what exactly happened, authorities are asking the public if they have any information on this incident.

Lt. Thoemmes was asked if there was anything missing from the business or if it was ransacked.

“We don’t know yet,” Lt. Thoemmes answered. “No, it doesn’t look ransacked, but we don’t know if things are missing, and it’s still being determined.”

Anyone with information is urged to call Honolulu CrimeStoppers at (808) 955-8300.