The Honolulu Police Department executes a search warrant at an alleged game room on Kapiolani Boulevard in Honolulu, Hawaii, on June 29, 2023.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officers with the Honolulu Police Department executed a gambling search warrant at a property on Kapiolani Boulevard on Thursday night, June 29.

HPD identified the property as an alleged game room.

Officers with the Narcotics and Vice Division removed nine large devices.

HPD also said they recovered illegal drugs.

Authorities say this alleged game room was the scene of a murder in 2022 and a recent fentanyl overdose.