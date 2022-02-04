HPD identify 2 persons of interest in homicide of Waipahu business owner

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) has identified two persons of interest in the homicide of 47-year-old Jon Tokuhara, owner of Tokuhara Acupuncture in Waipahu, that happened in January.

HPD held a news conference on Friday, Feb. 4, to provide updates on their investigation.

According to HPD, officers were sent to Tokuhara Acupuncture on Waipahu Depot Street at around 8 a.m. on Jan. 13, where they found Tokuhara’s body inside with a gunshot wound. HPD then initiated a murder investigation.

“We have determined that there is a link between the victim and the suspect and that this was not a random act. We have discovered that the victim was in a romantic relationship with a female.” Lt. Deena Thoemmes of HPD

Honolulu police are now considering that female and another male as persons of interest in their investigation. Lt. Thoemmes said that search warrants were executed on them as well as their residence and vehicle.

Lt. Thoemmes added that both persons of interest were uncooperative and had gotten attorneys.

“We would like to thank the victim’s friends and family who have come forward and cooperated with this investigation,” Lt. Thoemmes continued.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with additional information should contact HPD. No other details regarding this case are available at this time.