The Honolulu Medical Examiner confirmed a woman who was shot in Chinatown on Friday, August 19, 2020 has died in Honolulu, Hawaii.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department talked about the murder case that happened in Chinatown on Friday, Aug. 19.

The news conference was held at the Honolulu Police Department headquarters.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

The shooting happened around 11:19 p.m. on Hotel Street.

The Honolulu Police Department opened an attempted murder investigation after a woman who was at a bus stop in Chinatown was shot in the head.

According to HPD, the case was classified as attempted murder in the second degree but the case was then changed to murder in the second degree.

An autopsy determined the cause of death to be a gunshot wound to the head. The manner of death was homicide.

“The victim and her husband had a verbal argument with another man,” said Lt. Deena Thoemmes, homicide detective of the Honolulu Police Department. “During the argument, an unknown male brandished a fire arm and struck victim in the head.”

Witnesses have cooperated with the investigation, police said.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.