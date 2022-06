HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police arrested a 24-year-old woman after she allegedly assaulted her 61-year-old mother and violated a protective order.

The incident happened on Tuesday, June 14, at approximately 2:30 p.m. in the Kapolei area.

Police said the suspect was arrested for second-degree assault and for violating a protective order.

The suspect remains in custody pending investigation.