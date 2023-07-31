HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department is warning residents about criminals trying to scam residents at supermarkets across Oahu. Police said they’re doing it with a small device called credit card skimmers.

HPD has received multiple reports of credit card skimmers discovered at self-checkout registers at supermarkets across the island. The devices are illegally installed in card readers to drain the user’s information, allowing thieves to download the data and cash in on the purchase.

“As soon as you find a solution to one thing, the thieves find a better mousetrap to do something else so we’re constantly on the watch with that,” said Tina Yamaki, Retail Merchants of Hawaii president.

The FBI said criminals use the information to create fake credit cards and steal from the victims’ accounts.

The Honolulu Federal Credit Union said some of its members had fallen victim in the past.

“We get reports saying, ‘Hey these transactions don’t belong to me,'” said Mark Munemitsu, HOCU president and CEO. “It’s like this list and they’re over there buying televisions and things that they can easily sell.”

It’s not just at the store. Police said ATMs and gas pumps have long been targets of skimming devices.

Officials said spotting a skimmer is hard, but it’s not impossible. Police suggest taking a look at the card reader for alignment issues and giving it a wiggle to see if anything moves out of place.

“Maybe the color doesn’t match. You press the keys, the keys feel kind of funny also maybe there’s a hidden camera trying to capture your pin,” said Munemitsu.

Experts suggest using the tap feature at checkouts or mobile pay to avoid the scam. Anyone who suspects that their card may have been skimmed should call their credit card company.