HONOLULU (KHON2) — CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department (HPD) are asking the public for their help in locating two suspects who are wanted on suspicion of second-degree murder.

According to authorities, the two suspects were identified as 23-year-old Juan Tejedor Baron and 34-year-old Scott Hannon. They were last seen near the Hilton Hawaiian Village in Waikiki at around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, March 8.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Authorities described Baron to have black hair and hazel eyes. He was also described to be 5-foot-9 and weigh 175 pounds. Hannon was described to have black hair and brown eyes. He was also described to be 5-foot-10 and weigh 180 pounds.

(Courtesy: CrimeStoppers, Honolulu Police Department)

On Monday, March 7, HPD conducted a welfare check at a residence located at Lelekepue Place in Hawaii Loa Ridge and a missing person case for the victim was opened. Police spoke with a 23-year-old man who claimed to be in a relationship with the 73-year-old victim.

HPD reported they searched the home and found a standalone tub filled with a concrete-type substance and that the 23-year-old left the scene with a 34-year-old man.

Then, on March 8, HPD discovered a decomposing body inside of the tub, who they believe may be the victim. HPD and CrimeStoppers continue to investigate.

What’s going on around the globe. Find out in International News

Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at (808) 955-8300. The public can also send anonymous tips on the Honolulu CrimeStoppers website or via the P3 Tips App.