HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu police confiscated 18 gambling machines and cash from an illegal gaming room in the Keeaumoku area on Tuesday, March 8.

The narcotics/vice and specialized services divisions executed a search warrant.

Illegal gaming room, Honolulu, Hawaii, Tuesday, March 8, 2022 (Courtesy: Honolulu Police Department)

To report any illegal gambling, call the 24 hour narcotics/vide hotline at 808-723-3933.