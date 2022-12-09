HONOLULU (KHON2) — Information from Honolulu Police Department revealed that the suspect involved in the Waikiki barricade situation was fatally shot by police after he allegedly pointed a handgun in their direction.

HPD responded at around 2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, at the Ohia Waikiki on Kuhio Avenue after hotel staff contacted the police to escort the man off the property.

It wasn’t until around midnight, officers attempted to enter the unit and arrest a 48-year-old man inside.

According to Honolulu Police Chief Joe Logan, responding police units entered the floor of the hotel that the suspect was located on and evacuated the area. People in the adjacent building were also evacuated.

After multiple times of attempting to negotiate with the suspect, police said he refused to communicate.

A less lethal round was shot by police into the unit and the suspect still refused to respond, HPD further explained.

After repeated orders by HPD for the suspect to exit the unit, he walked into the hallway with his hands in the air while allegedly holding a handgun.

“It is my understanding that all the attempts by the negotiators to contact or make contact with the individual all failed, he never responded,” said Logan.

The suspect was repeatedly ordered to stop and drop his weapon but he continued to advance toward the officers.

According to HPD, while moving forward, the suspect allegedly lowered his handgun and faced it down the hallway toward the officers. At that time, that is when two officers shot the suspect, striking him twice.

After being treated at the scene the suspect was then taken to the hospital and was later pronounced dead.

“We were hoping this incident did not result in loss of life — it’s not the outcome we wanted. But we are grateful that nobody else was hurt.” Joe Logan, Honolulu Police Department Chief

Between the first arrival of police and when they entered the hotel at midnight, HPD said the suspect fired about eight rounds from within his unit. At least one round struck a police car parked on the street below.

Additional information from Logan revealed that the suspect has a local address in Hawaii and he is believed to have been a guest at the hotel.

No other injuries were reported by police and they are continuing to investigate.