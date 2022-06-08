HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department said they have arrested a man in the investigation of a victim who was shot and pronounced dead at the scene in Waipahu.

Police stated the 33-year-old suspect and a 27-year-old victim, Aigofie Aigofie, were involved in a verbal argument on Feb. 13 at around 11:10 p.m. The argument then escalated and the suspect shot the descendant and fled.

The victim was found on Honowai Street near Honowai Neighborhood Park and School and was pronounced dead by Honolulu EMS.

On Wednesday, June 8, the suspect was located and arrested for second-degree murder and several firearm offenses.

The suspect is in custody as police investigate.