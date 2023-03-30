HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department has reported a string of violent robberies across Oahu this week. In some cases, police said the victims were seriously injured.

According to Honolulu police, on Wednesday, March 29, a 22-year-old employee of a Kalihi business was assaulted after the suspect got away with the tip jar.

Employees of the business told KHON2 that the victim was hit on the head and will be okay but is still shaken up.

HPD also reported a robbery in Wailua around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police said, a 47-year-old man was stabbed when a suspect demanded his belongings. The suspect then left the scene.

In another case this week, HPD said a 53-year-old man was a victim of an armed robbery in Waimalu when two suspects approached the man.

One suspect had a handgun, and the victim was assaulted. Both suspects got away.

“Being elderly, it’s very concerning; so, we do have to be more proactive and aware of our surroundings,” said Eileen Yoshimora, a Pearl City resident.

According to HPD Crimemapping, there were 49 robberies in March, with 10 of those happening with in the last week, compared to 33 robberies in February.

A law enforcement expert who has investigated many robberies said that they’re crimes of opportunity.

“They’re going to watch for a while and see which one is the best one that they can take advantage of and get away with this,” said Clyde Holokai, former Maui Police Department Assistant Chief.

Holokai added that prevention is key; and the public should be aware of their surroundings, always have another person with them and never carry around any valuables.

“If they’re going to carry a purse, if they’re left-handed, then carry on the right side and vice versa, under the weak arm. Just give it away. That way, if they get into a physical confrontation, they still have their strong hand; and you can use to defend themselves,” Holokai said.

Anyone who has information on these cases are asked to call police.