HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) is investigating a shooting incident in Waianae on Tuesday, March 15.

Authorities and first responders reported the incident happened around 8:35 a.m. in the area of Leihoku Street and Pokaikuahiwi Place.

Honolulu EMS stated several people suffered multiple gunshot wounds and injuries mostly to their upper bodies.

According to EMS, one man in his 30’s died, a 47-year-old man and a 53-year-old man are both in serious condition and a 49-year-old man is in stable condition.

HPD said the scene is not safe. They also advised residents and motorists to avoid the area.