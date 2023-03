HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu prosecutor Steve Alm joins us on the KHON2 News on KHII.

Alm highlights a new law that closes a loophole that could have allowed the release of violent convicted felons.

He also wants to see the creation of a statewide criminal justice data system.

Alm saID his office is also looking for ways to hold repeat traffic offenders accountable for their actions.