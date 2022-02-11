Honolulu woman sentenced and fined for mishandling US classified documents

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Asia Janay Lavarello, 32, was sentenced to three months in prison and fined $5,550 by U.S. District Court Judge J. Michael Seabright on Feb. 10 for mishandling classified documents while working in a foreign location.

On March 20, 2020, Lavarello took classified documents out of the U.S. Embassy and took them to her hotel room, the same room USDA said she hosted a dinner party at later that evening.

During the party, a co-worker at the U.S. Embassy Manila found the documents — including documents that were classified at the SECRET level.

Lavarello’s temporary assignment in the Philippines was ultimately terminated.

In June of 2020, investigators executed a search warrant at her workplace at the United States Indo-Pacific Command.

The investigators found a notebook in her desk, where Lavarello wrote about classified meetings she attended while working at the U. S. Embassy in Manila. They also found facts and information classified at the “CONFIDENTIAL and SECRET levels.”

Lavarello was supposed to send the classified notebook in a secure diplomatic pouch from the U.S. Embassy Manila to Hawaii. It was determined that she personally transported the documents to Hawaii herself, unsecured and at an unsecured location until at least April 13, 2020.

Lavarello lied to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agency and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service when she was questioned about the classified documents.

“The American people entrust government employees with the responsibility to ensure classified information is properly handled and secure. Ms. Lavarello violated this trust when she removed classified documents from the U.S. Embassy Manila,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Merrill.