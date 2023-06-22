HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Chinatown Task Force includes seven officers working six-hour shifts four times per week for overtime. However, some Chinatown residents feel something has changed.

“I haven’t seen the task force out lately,” said Ernest Caravalho, Downtown-Chinatown Neighborhood Board Chair.

Chinatown Task Force officers are paid overtime for the foot patrols through a federal grant.

Meanwhile, with recent crime in the area including an apparent shooting Thursday morning, June 22 on River Street and assaults with a metal pipe earlier in the week, residents feel the foot patrols should not be voluntary.

“Without the taskforce here, we cannot do nothing; and it’s a shame that other people have to come up and patrol the area which makes it dangerous for everyone else because they’re not police officers,” said Caravalho.

“With all of the events that were occurring in May, I think they were reallocated to some of those events; and we need to relook at that when the foot patrols are coming out,” said Lt. Arnold Saguico, Honolulu Police Department.

HPD said the majority of the Chinatown Taskforce shifts get filled. The police district one, which includes Chinatown to Kakaako, is planning to have additional officers work shorter three- to four-hour foot patrol shifts as part of a pilot program to supplement the task force rather than reduce it.

The Honolulu City Council approved $400,000 in the City’s budget to extend the Chinatown Task Force through summer of 2024, and the community hopes that money is used properly.

“We need them out here to help us. Without their help, we cannot do anything and Chinatown is not going to become the gem of Honolulu that we want it to be,” said Caravalho.

HPD said the pilot program schedules are expected to run from July to August.