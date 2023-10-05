HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police are cracking down on burglaries and robberies across Oahu. Community members said this is much needed after repeatedly becoming victims of crime.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Nearly $10,000 worth of items are gone from a Wahiawa farm.

“They stole produce, they stole a generator, they stole batteries, they stole a whole bunch of stuff from that container,” said Sean Durkin, whose family farm was burglarized.

The farm said, it’s not the first time it’s been hit by thieves. Just last week, their tractor batteries were stolen.

“I don’t think they believe police can do a whole lot about it, because they really need to catch people in the act to do prosecution or anything like that so it’s been pretty tough,” said Durkin.

Honolulu police reported to the Honolulu Police Commission this week, that patrol is stepping up operations in District Two, which stretches from Mililani to Waimea.

“In D2, they did burglary suppression operations in day watch and basically going out and unmarking their marked cars looking for violations,” said Chief Joe Logan of the Honolulu Police Department. “In one area, they gave 106 citations and they ran into one UEMV case.”

Chief logan said District 2 isn’t the only area officers are cracking down on crime. According to HPD, between Kalihi and Chinatown officers are implementing hot spot policing.

“In that they’re focusing on robberies that occur on or near the borders of District One and District Five involving suspects on bicycles,” Logan said.

This comes a week after an elderly man was assaulted and robbed outside of his Kalihi home. Community leaders said it’s time these issues are addressed.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

“Whether it’s the violent crimes that makes the headlines or thefts from peoples garages, they need to be attacking every one of these issues,” said Tyler Dos Santos-Tam, Honolulu City Councilmember.