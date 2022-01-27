Honolulu police raid another illegal game room in Iwilei, Aala

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) discovered another illegal gaming room in Iwilei/Aala on Jan. 26.

According to HPD, nearly a dozen gambling machines and cash were seized with assistance from the Specialized Services Division.

HPD said a 52-year-old male was arrested for second-degree of promoting gambling and possession of a gambling device.

If individuals would like to make a report on illegal gambling in their area, they may call the Narcotics/Vice Division at 808-726-3933.