HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police are investigating a stabbing overnight at a busy Kapolei mall. This is just one of multiple attempted murder cases police are looking into this week.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

The Honolulu Police Department have opened an attempted murder investigation after they said, a 24-year-old man attacked a 23-year-old man in a bathroom at a Kapolei mall just before 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Police added, the suspect had a knife and injured the victim’s throat and chest. HPD said, they suspect was stopped by bystanders.

“We saw ambulances and cop cars and we were like what’s going on and we thought there was a fire,” said Sung, a mall employee. “Then later on we found out it was a stabbing and we were like oh yeah that’s pretty crazy.”

Honolulu police said, the suspect was arrested and remains in custody. According to HPD, the victim was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Kapolei residents KHON2 News spoke with are shocked to hear about a stabbing at a busy mall and are glad no one else was hurt.

“I’m concerned, because I got a 14-year-old daughter and I just want to make sure her surroundings and her environment are laced with safety and aloha,” said Moon Kahele, a Kapolei resident.

It’s the third attempted murder case HPD is investigating this week. Matthew Smith is charged with attempted murder after court documents said, he stabbed two roommates and the home owner Sunday night in Hawaii Kai. Court documents added, it started from an argument over food.

On Monday, in Chinatown, police said a man was shot by an unknown suspect with the bullet just grazing his head. Police said, no arrests have been made in that case.

Honolulu Police Chief Joe Logan said, the department continues to focus on violent crime and despite these cases, crime is down overall.

“However, there are pockets in each district where crime may be on the rise, but overall crime is still down in the City and County of Honolulu,” said Chief Logan.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

If anyone has information on these cases, they’re asked to call HPD.