HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to Honolulu police, a 38-year-old man was arrested Tuesday, June 27, around 7 a.m., after entering a Young Street apartment through an open front door and attempting to kidnap a 7-year-old girl. Police said the man was found down the road and was later arrested.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Those who live and work nearby said the incident is alarming.

“It’s just really scary and we come here every day, we don’t really see much, but when something like this happens it just hits close to home,” said Julie Antolin, who works in Makiki.

“I mean locking your front door, things in the community we would hope we wouldn’t have to do, but clearly we need to do this,” said Paul Klink, Makiki Neighborhood Board Second Vice Chair. “With a 4-year-old and an 8-year-old myself, man this one really hits close to home.”

It’s not just in Makiki. Honolulu police are searching for two men who police said, robbed a Kailua home on June 11.

According to HPD, the two suspects entered the home and the first suspect pointed a gun at the homeowner, while the second suspect took items before both ran away.

Meanwhile, in Waialua on Sunday, June 25, HPD arrested a 37-year-old man for entering a home through an unlocked door before the homeowners scared him off.

HPD said the man also went through two other homes, damaging items.

Experts said these recent cases highlight the need to always keep doors locked.

“That would be really good if you could get a dog, motion detector, cameras or what not, but just the simplest things, just remembering to lock your door, dead bolts those will be really cheap additions to your security,” said Raymond Craig, a retired Honolulu police officer and owner of Smart Training Hawaii.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Anyone with information on these cases is asked to call police.