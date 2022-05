HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department said a 41-year-old man was in an argument with another man who then shot a round of bullets toward him before fleeing the scene in Moiliili.

The incident happened on Friday, May 20, around 3:16 a.m. on King Street.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

The victim was not injured. Honolulu police are investigating.