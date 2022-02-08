HPD launches murder investigation for man who died in Pearl City fire

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department gave an update on the Pearl City fire and the unattended death that happened on Monday, Feb. 7.

The fire happened just before 9 p.m. in the Pearl City area.

Fire officials said one person was found dead in the apartment.

The apartment below had some water damage.

The fire was put out around 9:20 p.m.

Police said the cause of death of the man who died is homicide. Police have opened a homicide investigation.

Police have identified a suspect. The suspect’s vehicle was found in Hauula.

Officials said is unknown if the smoke alarms activated properly.