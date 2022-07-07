HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 26-year-old woman is in custody after she was accused of posing as a property manager and took payments. She was arrested on suspicion of second-degree theft on Wednesday, July 6.

Police said the incident happened in the Punchbowl area back in June.

According to police, the complainant made payments to the suspect on June 17 in order to rent out a residence. However, police said the residence was not for rent.

The suspect was located and arrested almost three weeks after the incident.