HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 29-year-old man is in custody after he was accused of assaulting his mom and step-dad with a metal pipe, according to Honolulu police.

The incident happened on Thursday, July 7, in the Honolulu area.

According to police, the incident happened just before midnight.

Police did not share the conditions of the 46-year-old woman and the 52-year-old man.

Their son was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault.