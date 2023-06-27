Honoululu Police Department vehicles sit outside the Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort on Sunday, June 4, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaii.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Honolulu couple arrested in connection with two fentanyl overdose deaths made their first appearance in federal court on Tuesday morning.

Avery Garrard and Keina Drageset are charged with conspiracy to distribute — and possession with the intent to distribute.

Court records said a source told investigators that Garrard provided the fentanyl to the man who died in a Waikiki hotel room on June 4. A second person also died and three others were hospitalized.

Records stated the source also said that Garrard’s girlfriend, Drageset was the brains of the operation.

Investigators did a search of the couple’s apartment and found 500 grams of fentanyl and $100,000 in cash. Both remain in custody and are due back in court Friday.