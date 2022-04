HONOLULU (KHON2) — On November 3, 1994 a female was found dead in her Waikiki apartment.

Reports indicated that 37-year-old Lisa Fracassi was strangled to death.

While the initial investigation by the Honolulu Police Department was extensive, detectives were unable to find a suspect until March of 2021. DNA and fingerprint samples collected from the scene finally led to a suspect named Cecil Trent.

According to police, the suspect died in 2013.