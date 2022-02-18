Honolulu City Council aims to revamp police commission, provide more authority

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu City Council Chair Tommy Waters is working to revamp the Honolulu Police Commission and change up police chief roles. Waters believes strengthening the police commission is in the best interest of the public.

One of the resolutions will give the police commission more authority. It’ll allow the commission to make changes to the chief of police’s five year plan.

“I know the police union was concerned about overtime and staff shortages,” said Tommy Waters, Chair of the Honolulu City Council. “This would allow the police commission to weigh in on those problems and actually make amendments to the plan, which again just further empowers them.”

The proposal would also allow the commission to discipline the chief of police for any misconduct. However, the current Honolulu Police Commission chair says that may be suited for other groups.

“If you are going to let a volunteer board right of seven members be involved in the administrative day to day operations of the Honolulu Police Department,” said Shannon Alivado, Chair of the Honolulu Police Commission. “It’ll take a lot more than just volunteers to do that type of work.”

Another proposal would change the minimum qualifications for those applying to be police chief. Waters says currently, candidates just have to have five years of law enforcement experience. City Council wants to make it clear that you must also have no criminal convictions, have a bachelor’s degree and demonstrate professional development to name a few.

“It starts from the top,” Waters said. “If we get a good police chief who demonstrates no history of discrimination bias and is willing to implement modern policing theories, then I think the entire department will benefit.”

The Honolulu Police Commission has not had the chance to review the resolutions as a group. The measures will be discussed at the next commission meeting.

“We are encouraged by the attention that Chair Waters has brought to the Honolulu Police Commission, because it’s an important conversation that needs to be happening,” said Alivado.

“Really the idea is to promote trust, accountability and transparency,” Waters said.

The resolutions will go before the City Council next. For more information, click here.