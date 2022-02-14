Honolulu business and 21-year-old robbed in 2 separate incidents

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police responded to two separate robberies on Sunday, Feb. 13. One incident ended in an arrest and the other did not.
The first incident happened around 3 a.m. in Waikiki as the Honolulu Police Department (HPD) reported that a suspect punched a 21-year-old man in the face several times.
HPD added that the suspect also stole the 21-year-old’s fanny pack and that the suspect was an acquaintance. At around 9:10 p.m., police then located and arrested a 26-year-old male suspect.
According to HPD, the second incident happened shortly before 3 p.m. at a Honolulu business; police did not disclose the name.
Police stated an unidentified man entered the business and waved around a handgun. He allegedly demanded money from three victims, including a 70-year-old woman, a 50-year-old woman and a 57-year-old woman.
HPD noted the suspect also took personal items from an employee before he left the business, and no arrests were made.
Honolulu police will continue to investigate both incidents.