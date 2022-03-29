HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Honolulu bookkeeper pleaded guilty to six counts of wire fraud and eight counts of money laundering, the United States Attorney’s Office reported.

According to officials, 35-year-old Paul Henri Marie Harleman worked as a contract bookkeeper in Honolulu when he created two fraud schemes to take money from three clients, totaling approximately $1.2 million.

“Mr. Harleman was motivated by greed as he heartlessly stole thousands of dollars from small businesses and non-profit organizations,” said Special Agent in Charge John F. Tobon of Homeland Security Investigations Honolulu (“HSI”).

Harleman’s first scheme took place between July 2018 and May 2020. He formed a limited liability company with a name similar to one of his client’s vendors and charged over $146,000 in fraudulent invoices to their credit card, officials reported.

The second scheme was from September 2019 until Harleman’s arrest on April 23, 2021. Officials stated Harleman took over $1,064,000 in multiple payments disguised as payroll. Harleman took these fraudulent payments from two of his clients and transferred them to his liability company.

Officials said Harleman then moved the money he took from a personal checking account to a personal investment account, resulting in his money laundering charges.

According to officials, Harleman faces up to 20 years in prison for each count of wire fraud, as well as up to 10 years for each money laundering count. He may also be subject to a fine of up to $250,000 on each count and up to three years of supervised release.

Harleman’s sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 2.