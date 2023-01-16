HONOLULU (KHON2) — Big Island police said that two people are dead following an incident on Makalika Street in Hilo.

According to police, the incident happened on Monday morning in a residence.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

When police arrived they determined that the elderly persons, both 68, were deceased and a 28-year-old male had life-threatening injuries to his head.

According to police, the injuries to the victims appeared to have been apparent stab wounds.

A 21-year-old suspect was being restrained by family members when police arrived. He was taken to the hospital for lacerations to his hands. After being treated for his injuries he was taken to a police cellblock.

According to police, the suspect was the grandson of the deceased victims.

A first-degree murder investigation is underway and a search warrant for the residence is pending.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

The two deceased victims will be taken to a medical center for an official pronouncement of death and autopsies have been scheduled to determine the exact cause.