HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police investigated a possible homicide on Iwilei Road on Oahu.
It happened just after 11:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25.
Police closed the area of Iwilei Road, Sumner Street and Kuwili streets while they investigated.
by: Linda Dela Cruz
