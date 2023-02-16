HONOLULU (KHON2) — A search is underway for a 22-year-old male suspect who may be connected with a homicide in Kalaheo on Thursday.
The Kauai Police Department said they responded to a domestic altercation on Kuilei Street in Lawai that resulted in a fatal injury to an adult male.
The suspect is believed to have fled the scene and is driving a white 2017 GMC pickup truck.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.