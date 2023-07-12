HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii retailers continue to fall victim to constant shoplifting.

“It’s not just mechanical equipment. It’s electronics. It’s clothing. It’s jewelry,” said Tina Yamaki, Retail Merchants of Hawaii President.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

“What is behind that one incident can be, and often is, a larger organization,” said John Tobon, Homeland Security Investigations Hawaii Special Agent in Charge.

Homeland Security Investigations is calling the highly sophisticated operations organized retail crime. HSI said there are many players involved. From the top, there’s the head of the organization, to the money launderers, the fencers who buy the stolen goods to resell, and the boosters who go out and steal the items.

“What we’re doing is working with prosecutors, working with local law enforcement to say okay that’s where we start and that’s where we start to put together the organizational structure,” said Tobon.

By putting together those puzzle pieces, HSI said charges could extend past just shoplifting.

“Our goal is to really attack the organization and not necessarily just take away the individual; and at that point, we’re going to be looking at higher level charges. We’re going to be looking for money laundering; we’re going to be looking at other types of activity,” Tobon said.

On the City level, the Honolulu Prosecutor’s Office is going after habitual offenders. According to the Honolulu Prosecutor’s Officer, from January 2022 to July 5, 2023, there have been 48 cases charged and 24 cases still pending trial.

According to court documents, the suspect in the Home Depot theft from June 28, 2023 was charged on Wednesday, July 12 for a separate theft at Home Depot on May 8. He’s expected in court on Thursday, July 13 for the June 28 theft.

“We have to call it in to the police department; we have to go to court and make sure that these guys are prosecuted,” Yamaki said.

The public can help build these cases, too. HSI said consumers should be on the lookout for suspicious items on sale.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

“Branded products that are being sold way below market value that will probably tell you the origin is not legal,” said Tobon.

Officials said that if the public sees something to say something and report it to police.