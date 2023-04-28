HONOLULU (KHON2) — The wheelchair-bound victim of the hit-and-run shared her story hoping it will remind drivers to be more careful of pedestrians in crosswalks, and she wants the person who hit her to be held accountable.

Sandra Cole has been at Queen’s Medical Center for over a week, after being hit by a car Wednesday, April 19 just before 9 a.m.

“I remember waking up and I’m on the ground,” Cole said. “And there was a woman standing there and she was yelling, ‘Don’t move, the ambulance is coming. Don’t move.’ And I’m like, ‘Did you hit me?’ And she said, ‘No, he left. But don’t move.’ That’s all I remember.”

The Honolulu Police Department confirmed the crash and said the vehicle did leave the scene.

Cole said it was a beautiful sunny day and there were lots of cars on the road. She was heading home from the grocery store in her wheelchair crossing Vineyard Boulevard heading toward School Street.

The last thing she remembers is seeing a flash before she got hit.

“I remember looking, there was a shiny car coming, and then boom! It hit me and I guess I fainted or blacked out while he threw me 20 feet.”

One witness said they heard a loud bang and saw a black SUV-type vehicle veer to the right after hitting Cole, and added, the vehicle didn’t slow down or stop– it just kept going toward Nuuanu Avenue.

Cole said she has a severe head injury, a broken tibia, stitches in her feet and scrapes and bruises all over her legs and arms.

Her recovery is slowly going in part because she has multiple sclerosis.

“I need help. I need my wheelchair back,” Cole explained. “I can’t move without my wheelchair. I had MS before. That’s why I was in a wheelchair.”

Nuuanu resident Bob Becka lives nearby and uses the crosswalk daily. He said he’s not surprised someone was hit there.

“Cars, almost every light, run the red light, especially on the left turn,” Becka said. “At least weekly I have to literally jump out of a crosswalk to keep from getting hit.”

Cole said drivers need to be more careful and they need to be held accountable for their actions.

“I don’t think it’s right that he took off and left me in the middle of the street with no wheelchair, nothing,” said Cole.

She hopes that by sharing her story someone will come forward with information to help find the person who hit her.