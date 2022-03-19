EWA BEACH, Hawaii (KHON2) — A pedestrian was injured after a pick-up truck hit a woman in a marked crosswalk in Ewa Beach.

Police said a man driving a pick up truck was going west on Ft. Weaver Road when he went through a red light on at the intersection of Keaunui Drive.

Police said he hit a 60-year-old woman who was crossing Fort Weaver in a marked cross walk with the green walk signal.

The pickup stopped briefly but then sped toward the H1 Freeway.

The woman was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

If you know anything about this, call the HPD Traffic Division at 808-723-3413.