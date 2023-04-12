Kaulana Werner’s father is the first witness to take the stand in the trial against Myisha Lee Armitage.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A new trial is scheduled next month in the deadly hit-and-run in Nanakuli that killed Kaulana Werner.

He was struck by a car across the street from his home in 2016.

Myisha Lee Armitage was found guilty of negligent homicide in 2019 and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Armitage appealed the ruling and the court ruled to vacate her conviction in 2021.

Legal experts told KHON2 that the court’s decision was based on technical issues.

Werner’s family sid they will be attending the trial.

Ed Werner, Kaulana Werner’s father said, “We just want to move on. We don’t want to life and, you know, we know, we probably don’t have to go through everything again.”

KHON2 has reached out to Armitage’s attorney and is waiting to hear back.

A status conference is scheduled for Thursday, April 13.

Armitage testified on the stand on her own behalf in her 2021 trial. She said that she had blacked out when her car hit something, but she didn’t know what it was.

This did not seem to sway jurors who came back with a guilty verdict.

Throughout the trial, KHON2 reported that the Werner family carried a wooden box with Kaulana’s ashes.

A witness told jurors during the trial that Armitage told them “You’ve got to get me out of here.”

Another witness created a picture of a woman who had little remorse and who attempted to flee the scene of the incident. They indicated that she had been drinking heavily before the accident that night.

“She said no. You got to get me out of here,” said the witness.