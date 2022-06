HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — A 28-year-old Hilo man was indicted on Tuesday, June 28 on suspicion of sexually abusing a six-year-old minor.

Dustin K. B. Balai was charged with three counts of sexual assault in the first degree and one count of sexual assault in the third degree.

According to court documents, the sexual crimes began in July of 2021.

His bail was set for $160,000.