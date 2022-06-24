HONOLULU (KHON2) — The suspect involved in a stabbing incident at a church on Kapiolani street on Tuesday, June 14 has been indicted by a Hilo grand jury.

According to the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney, 22-year-old Tchok Atario — also known as Jtok Atarino — was indicted on four charges including attempted murder in the second degree. He was also charged for assault in the first and second degree and terroristic threatening in the first degree.

Officers said that the 25-year-old victim reported being stabbed in the head and arm on the church property.

Atario is scheduled to make his initial appearance on Friday. He remains in custody with bail set at $295,000.