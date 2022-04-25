HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Hawaii Island Police Department has charged Joshua Manzano-Hill, 48, with negligent injury, operating under the influence of an intoxicant and drug offenses on Friday, April 22.

Manzano-Hill was involved in a two-vehicle collision that left a motorcyclist in critical condition on Thursday, April 21. Hawaii police arrived on the scene around 8:28 p.m. and later arrested Manzano-Hill at the scene.

The accident happened near the intersection of Mamalahoa Highway and Hau Street in the Wainaku area of Hilo, according to Hawaii Island Police Department.

Police said investigators determined that a 2013 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck that was operated by Manzano-Hill, made a left turn from Hau Street onto Mamalahoa Highway. This caused a 2005 Honda motorcycle traveling Hilo bound on Mamalahoa Highway to collide with the rear driver’s side of the truck.

According to police, the road condition was wet and it was raining at the time of the accident.

There were no reports of any injuries for Manzano-Hill; however, the 39-year-old motorcyclist was first transported to Hilo Medical Center and later to Queen’s Medical Center on Oahu.

The County of Prosecutor’s Office added that “Manzano-Hill was charged with promoting a dangerous drug in the third degree and promoting a detrimental drug in the third degree. His bail is set for $31,000.”

His first court appearance is set for Wednesday, April 27, at the Hilo District Court.