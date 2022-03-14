HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Island police reported they charged a Hilo man with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and false reporting to law enforcement authorities.

Police reported Dustin Kapena Bell, 32, was charged in relation to a shooting incident that happened on Saturday, March 12, in Pepe‘ekeo on the Big Island.

At around 6 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a report of a man who was shot and lying in the bushes on the side of Sugar Mill Road. Police said when they located the 31-year-old man, he told them the boyfriend of a female acquaintance shot him several hours earlier.

He was transported to the Hilo Medical Center and is currently in stable condition.

Hawaii Island police added that on that same Saturday morning, Bell reported his vehicle was stolen from his Hilo home, which was later determined to be related to the shooting incident.

Upon further investigation, police discovered Bell’s stolen vehicle report was false and that his girlfriend was driving his vehicle with the 31-year-old man in the passenger seat.

Bell’s girlfriend parked the vehicle at the bottom of Sugar Mill Road where Bell located them and shot the man, according to Hawaii Island police.

Bell’s girlfriend drove away and was involved in a fatal single-vehicle accident, causing the vehicle to become unusable. The victim, scared for his life, hid in the bushes.

Bell then picked up his girlfriend from the scene of the accident, left the area and went home where he reported the vehicle stolen.

Bell’s first court appearance was scheduled for Monday, March 14.

His bail was set at $276,000.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or has more information should contact the Hawaii Island Police Department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311 or Detective John Balberde at (808) 961-2386 or via email at John.Balberde@hawaiicounty.gov.