HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Hawai’i Island Police Department arrested and charged 37-year-old Skyler John Fisher of Hilo for drug and firearm-related offenses on Friday, May 20.

According to Hawai’i police, shortly after 5:15 p.m. on Friday, South Hilo Patrol officers responded to a weapons incident in a shopping center parking lot in the 500 block of Kilauea Avenue.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Police said officers contacted two male victims who reported having their vehicle struck in the parking lot by another vehicle. When the victims got out of their car, the driver of the other car assaulted one of the male victims while holding a firearm.

Fisher fled the scene before the police could arrive but was later located in a gas station parking lot on Kamehameha Avenue. He was arrested and his vehicle was recovered as evidence.

On Saturday, May 21, Area I Criminal Investigation Section detectives served a search warrant on Fisher’s vehicle. In the vehicle, police found:

loaded semi-automatic pistol loaded revolver unloaded semi-automatic pistol AR-15 type rifle bolt-action rifle pump-action shotgun pistol silencer miscellaneous caliber ammunition approximately 270 ml of testosterone enanthate (liquid steroids) more than 200 steroid pills more than 1000 diazepam pills

Fisher was charged with more than 10 offenses including: terroristic threatening, assault, firearms and drug charges.

His bail was set at $68,000.