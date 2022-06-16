HONOLULU (KHON2)– According to the Hawai‘i Police Department a 22-year-old man was arrested and charged with a stabbing incident with a knife and scissors that occurred on church property on Tuesday.

Around 12:46 a.m., officers responded to a report that a female had been stabbed. The 25-year-old victim reported being stabbed in the head and arm. The suspect ran away before police arrived at the scene.

The victim was eventually transported to the Queen’s Medical Center where she remains in stable condition.

While still at the scene, HPD was alerted by a witness that they saw Tchok Atario aka Jtok Atarino who was then arrested.

On Wednesday, June 15 Atario was charged with attempted murder in the second degree, felony assault and terroristic threatening.

He remains in custody with a $270,000 bail.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.