HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Anthony Hatori, 53, of Hilo was arrested and charged on suspicion of drug, theft offenses, attempted methamphetamine distribution and outstanding warrants.

On Sunday, July 10, at around 4:40 p.m., Hilo police responded to a report of theft progress involving a female and male accomplice on East Puainako Street. While responding to the theft report, police made contact with Hatori.

Police said Hatori was subsequently arrested for being an accomplice to theft in the fourth degree and two outstanding warrants.

As the investigation continued, police conducted a pat-down search on Hatori and discovered “5.45 grams of crystal methamphetamine packaged in individual plastic zip packets for distribution and additional drug paraphernalia,” according to Hilo police.

The total amount of drugs found was valued at $250. Police also found $935 on Hatori.

On Monday evening, July 11, after conferring with the County Prosecutor’s Office, Hatori was charged with:

one count of promoting a dangerous drug in the first degree

one count of promoting a dangerous drug in the second degree

one count of promoting a dangerous drug in the third degree

one count of drug paraphernalia

accomplice to theft in the fourth degree

His bail was set at $87,700. His next court is set for Tuesday, July 12, at the Hilo District Court.