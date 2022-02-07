Hilo man arrested for possession of illegal firearm

HILO, Hawai’i (KHON2) — According to the Hawaii Department of Public Safety (DPS), deputy sheriffs of the Hilo Section of the Sheriff Division, arrested a man in Keaau on Feb. 5 during a court-ordered eviction.

Paul Abiley, 31, was at home at the time with a female and two children ages two to four when deputies found an illegal firearm in a closet.

According to the deputies, the firearm recovered is described as a 12-gauge shotgun with a shortened barrel of approximately 7.5 inches. They also found 27 rounds of shotgun ammunition.

Abiley was arrested and transferred to the Hawaii County Police Department.

DPS said he could face a felony firearm charge as he waits for his first appearance at the Hilo District Court.