HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 24-year-old man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison in relation to sexual assault offenses, according to the County of Hawaii Office of the Prosecuting Attorney.

Court documents revealed that Temaurai Border of Hilo was accused of sexually assaulting a minor, which occurred between May and August of 2021.

Hawaii prosecuting attorneys said that Border pleaded no contest to these charges on Feb. 24: four counts of second-degree sexual assault, second-degree attempted sexual assault and third-degree sexual assault.

“It is my hope that today’s sentencing sends a powerful message to those who betray family trust and prey upon the vulnerable, that they too will be held accountable for their actions,” said Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen.