HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to HNL Info Alerts, Halona Street is closed heading westbound near Kohou Street.

Officials said the road closure was prompted at around 7:20 p.m. on Friday as police investigate “suspicious circumstances.”

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

SWAT teams and EMS have also gathered at the scene.

Residents who have tried to enter the area to reach their homes have been turned away by police who said it’s currently not safe for them to return.

Police are redirecting cars from the area as well. Drivers are asked to use alternate routes.