HONOLULU (KHON2) — Over the weekend, the Honolulu Police Department opened two attempted murder investigations in the Wahiawa area.

In one of the cases, a suspect was arrested for attempted murder in the first degree for an incident that began with an argument on Sunday morning.

According to HPD, at around 8:25 a.m. a 35-year-old man had gotten into an argument with a 31-year-old woman sitting inside her vehicle. Also in the car was a 36-year-old man.

Police said the male suspect had allegedly proceeded to damage the victim’s vehicle and then left the area.

However, the suspect then returned and was accused of speeding toward the parked vehicle and striking it head-on, police explained.

The incident continued as the suspect allegedly struck the female victim and caused further damage to the vehicle.

By 9 a.m. the suspect was taken into custody.

Earlier in the weekend, on Saturday night a 50-year-old man was accused of assaulting a victim with a deadly weapon.

Before police arrived, the man fled the area and has not yet been found.

The victim was a 49-year-old man who ended up in the hospital in stable condition.

Police have opened an attempted murder in the second degree.