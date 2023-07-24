HONOLULU (KHON2) — There was more heartbreaking testimony in the trial for the brutal murder of a North Shore woman. Her daughter, who was eight years old at the time, described what happened when she was brought into the house where the murder occurred.

Telma Boinville’s daughter told the jury that she was waiting in her mother’s truck when a guy with green hair brought her inside the house. She said she never saw her mom inside.

“Did you see anyone else inside the house?” asked Deputy Prosecutor Scott Bell.

“Yes, a girl came into the other room,” said Boinville’s daughter.

“Describe the girl for the jurors,” said Bell.

“She had pinkish red hair with a white shirt and blood all over it,” said the daughter.

Prosecutors say the guy is Stephen Brown, who was found guilty of murder and kidnapping in January, and the girl is defendant Hailey Dandurand. The daughter said Brown carried her upstairs to the master bedroom.

“Where was the girl with the pink hair?” asked Bell.

“Following behind,” said Boinville’s daughter.

“Tell us what happened when the guy with the green hair took you into the master bedroom,” said Bell.

“They both tied me up to the bed frame and put tape on my mouth,” said the daughter.

Now 14 years old, the girl choked up at times and looked down while testifying, trying to avoid any eye contact with anyone in the courtroom. Under cross examination, the defense attorney asked her if she saw Dandurand hurt Boinville.

“No I did not. I didn’t see, no,” said the daughter.

Also on the witness stand was Boinville’s husband, Kevin Emery. Under cross examination, the defense asked why his initial statement to police only mentioned one male suspect.

“The statement that you initially gave to the police, should we treat that as fair, accurate, correct?” asked Barry Sooalo, Dandurand’s attorney.

“It might not have been 100% accurate because I was in shock,” said Emery.

The trial resumes on Tuesday.