HONOLULU (KHON2) — – A man is dead following a collision that shut down Kamehameha Highway.

The Honolulu Fire Department was called to the scene shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Thursday after reports of a vehicle extrication near Waimea Bay.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

According to the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, after the head-on collision, they pronounced a 65-year male dead on arrival.

Two other people were taken to the hospital, a 55-year-old female in critical but stable condition and a 19-year-old man in serious condition.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

The highway has since been reopened but the crash remains under investigation.