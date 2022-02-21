HCCC inmate assaults adult corrections officer

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — An inmate at the Hawaii Community Correctional Center assaulted an adult corrections officer.

It happened around 4:20 pm. Sunday, Feb. 20.

The Department of Public Safety reported that the ACO fell and was unconscious for a while.

The ACO was taken to the hospital for treatment and the housing unit was secured.

The Hawaii Police Department arrested inmate Marly Poai. The 23-year-old faces assault charges.

He is awaiting trial for several offenses including robbery, assault and accidents involving death.