HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Hawaii woman has been sentenced to two years in prison for her alleged role in an unregistered lobbying campaign where she was paid millions of dollars.

According to the Department of Justice, the unregistered lobbying campaign was against the administration of the former president of the United States and the U.S. Department of Justice.

Court documents stated that Nickie Mali Lum Davis, 47, was paid at least $3 million for her role in the scheme, which she agreed to forfeit as part of her plea agreement.

Documents went on to reveal that Lum Davis had admitted to being paid by an unnamed foreign national to drop a criminal investigation into the embezzlement of billions of dollars from a company wholly owned by the Government of Malaysia.

Among other actions, Lum Davis was asked to aid a Chinese dissident by influencing high-level U.S. officials on behalf of the People’s Republic of China.